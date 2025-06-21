14-year-old world record holder signs NIL partnership with Nike
The most strategic brands during the first four years of NIL have viewed the opportunity as a way to partner early with the next generation of star athletes. No company has a more keen eye in the athlete recruitment space than Nike - the global leader in sports footwear and apparel - who on the basketball court, leveraged NIL to sign the likes of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins, AJ Dybantsa, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper well before their pro careers.
Now, the Swoosh has added their latest NIL athlete, but she hasn't even entered high school yet. 14-year-old Melanie Doggett of Atlanta is a Class of 2029 track star who dominated the youth circuit, setting multiple world records. She now joins an illustrious roster of Nike athletes, becoming their brightest young star on the track.
As part of the brand's "ongoing commitment to powering the future of youth sport," they have added the incoming freshman to their track roster that includes Olympians Sha’Carri Richardson, Rai Benjamin, Alexis Holmes and the brand's latest signings, married couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall.
“The Nike team has always made me feel welcome and heard," Doggett said. "I think it’s really cool that they want to work with me, and I’m excited to be a part of the family.”
A year ago, Nike made 13-year-old soccer prodigy McKenna "Mak" Whitham the brand's youngest NIL to date.
Doggett has been a star since an early age, winning the 8-and-under division 100m National Championship, setting a 9-year-old world record in the 200m, 11-year-old world records in the 60m and 100m, followed by multiple State Championships in middle school. At this year’s Millrose Games, she broke her own age-group world record in the 60m.
This Fall, Doggett will attend Landmark Christian High School in Atlanta, where she plans to compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m and long jump events.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
More stories you might like
Duke phenom Cooper Flagg’s NIL partnership leads to major event before NBA Draft
NIL partner creates new holiday for Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA Draft
Behind-the-scenes details of Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA saga reported on Monday
Oregon Football star QB Dante Moore gives back with heartfelt gift to hometown alma mater