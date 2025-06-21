Name Image Likeness

14-year-old world record holder signs NIL partnership with Nike

Incoming high school freshman becomes latest Nike NIL athlete after setting multiple world records as a youth runner.

Michael Ehrlich

May 24, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; A Nike swoosh logo at Nike by Eugene.
May 24, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; A Nike swoosh logo at Nike by Eugene. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most strategic brands during the first four years of NIL have viewed the opportunity as a way to partner early with the next generation of star athletes. No company has a more keen eye in the athlete recruitment space than Nike - the global leader in sports footwear and apparel - who on the basketball court, leveraged NIL to sign the likes of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins, AJ Dybantsa, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper well before their pro careers.

Now, the Swoosh has added their latest NIL athlete, but she hasn't even entered high school yet. 14-year-old Melanie Doggett of Atlanta is a Class of 2029 track star who dominated the youth circuit, setting multiple world records. She now joins an illustrious roster of Nike athletes, becoming their brightest young star on the track.

As part of the brand's "ongoing commitment to powering the future of youth sport," they have added the incoming freshman to their track roster that includes Olympians Sha’Carri Richardson, Rai Benjamin, Alexis Holmes and the brand's latest signings, married couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall.

“The Nike team has always made me feel welcome and heard," Doggett said. "I think it’s really cool that they want to work with me, and I’m excited to be a part of the family.”

Melanie Doggett for Nike
Melanie Doggett for Nike / Nike

A year ago, Nike made 13-year-old soccer prodigy McKenna "Mak" Whitham the brand's youngest NIL to date.

Doggett has been a star since an early age, winning the 8-and-under division 100m National Championship, setting a 9-year-old world record in the 200m, 11-year-old world records in the 60m and 100m, followed by multiple State Championships in middle school. At this year’s Millrose Games, she broke her own age-group world record in the 60m.

This Fall, Doggett will attend Landmark Christian High School in Atlanta, where she plans to compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m and long jump events.

- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -

More stories you might like

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg’s NIL partnership leads to major event before NBA Draft

NIL partner creates new holiday for Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA Draft

Behind-the-scenes details of Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA saga reported on Monday

Oregon Football star QB Dante Moore gives back with heartfelt gift to hometown alma mater

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL Athletes