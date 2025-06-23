$375,000 Florida State star’s controversial comments give Alabama bulletin board material
New Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos is not lacking in confidence ahead of his first season with the Seminoles.
Castellanos was one of the first players to enter the transfer portal during the winter window after a rocky end to his career at Boston College.
The former three-star recruit out of Waycross, Georgia, suffered a lower body injury in the Week 11 win over Syracuse. The following week, head coach Bill O'Brien named FIU transfer Grayson James the starter against SMU, and Castellanos responded by announcing his intention to transfer.
Castellanos finished his Eagles career completing 58.7% of his passes for 3,614 yards with 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions with 1,307 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 total appearances.
Despite the dramatic exit from Boston College, Castellanos, holding a $375,000 On3 NIL valuation, leveraged his previous production and ultimately signed with Florida State, which was looking for a starting quarterback.
With Castellanos in the fold, head coach Mike Norvell and Co. went on to finish with a top-10 transfer class and a top-20 high school class.
The Seminoles, following a 2-10 season and massive coaching staff and roster overhaul, will face a tough test in the season opener against Alabama.
Postseason expectations surround the Crimson Tide and second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer after a 9-4 finish in Year One followed by a top-three recruiting class.
Castellanos, though, didn't hold back when asked about what will be his first appearance as a Seminole.
"I dreamed of moments like this," he said via On3's Pete Nakos. "I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
Much was made about Alabama's four-loss season under DeBoer. It is the worst season for the program since head coaching legend Nick Saban's first year at the helm in 2007 (7-6).
Castellanos also called out the ACC, in which Florida State finished dead last with only one win last season.
"I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I’m with a squad," Castellanos said. "I hope people don’t think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can’t just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.”
At Boston College last season, he led the Eagles to upset wins over conference foes FSU and Syracuse. However, Castellanos posted a losing record against ACC opponents over his two seasons as an Eagle (5-8).
Castellanos and the new-look Seminoles will have the opportunity to back up his bold claims, starting with the home matchup against the Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).