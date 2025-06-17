Arkansas pitcher’s historic College World Series performance leads to major NIL merchandise launch
For just the third time in men's College World Series history, Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood threw a no-hitter with a record 19 strikeouts against Murray State. Now, fans can celebrate the moment with new apparel collections from two major NIL brands.
Shortly after Wood's performance, Campus Ink's NIL store - backed by Mark Cuban - revealed a new line of t-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies features a rooster to represent Wood’s nickname, plus his full stat line from the no-hitter. His 9 innings pitched, 0 hits, 0 runs, 19 strikeouts and 1 walk on 119 pitches are highlighted to commemorate the historic game.
More than 25,000 athletes across the country - including basketball stars Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers this past season - earn industry-leading NIL merch payouts via the NIL Store. Wood will receive payment via each purchase on this new no-hitter apparel line, a follow-up to his own jersey collection with Arkansas' NIL Store.
After his historic performance, Wood kept things in perspective for the Razorbacks, who are still one loss away from elimination in Omaha.
"The only special thing was I didn't want to go home. That's it," he told media after the game. "We're not going home. We get to play tomorrow night. But it's pretty cool."
Wood was also close to a perfect game against Murray State, if not for hitting a batter in the eighth inning. Apparel brand Breaking T jumped into the moment using this to create unique merchandise of their own, featuring Wood's quote "I shouldn't have hit the guy" plus "NO-MAHA" options.
Breaking T's collection is officially licensed by the University of Arkansas and the NCAA, with the College World Series logo included. According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, licensing dollars of sales from this collection are split among Wood, Arkansas and the NCAA.
Arkansas next faces the UCLA versus LSU loser in another College World Series elimination game on June 17.
