Michigan, Miami target becomes latest 5-star WR to join adidas’ star-studded roster
Ahead of his highly-anticipated commitment announcement on July 5, top wide receiver prospect Calvin Russell of Miami (FL) Northwestern has made a decision on his future footwear partner.
The 5-star recruit - considering Michigan, Miami and LSU, among others - joins adidas' star-studded NIL roster. The brand has formally announced its second Adizero class of high school football players to represent the three stripes.
Russell is the latest addition to the brand's NIL roster, that features future LSU and Ohio State wideouts Tristen Keys and Chris Henry Jr, who recently starred in a new adidas campaign to promote the brand's Adizero Electric II Exotic Speed cleats.
A basketball star as well, the 6'5" Russell caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior while leading Northwestern to a Sunshine State 3A title.
Top linebacker prospect Tyler Atkinson from Loganville, GA and future Ohio State and Texas A&M wide receivers Kaden-Dixon Wyatt and Madden Williams are returnees of adidas' NIL class from a year ago. The brand revealed their full NIL roster in an Instagram post this week.
With this NIL roster, adidas continuines to expand their youth movement across every level of football. This brand's NIL footprint includes recently-signed Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and top NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter, who signed with adidas ahead of winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Hunter was joined in the NFL Draft by new adidas signings Abdul Carter, Jalon Walker, Shemar Stewart and Emeka Egbuka who now face brand ambassadors Patrick Mahomes, Micah Parsons, Aaron Rodgers and Amon-Ra St. Brown at the pro level.
The Adizero class of NIL athletes will wear adidas throughout their 7v7 and high school seasons, including the OT7 Showcase and Playoffs that kick off June 26 on NFL Network, YouTube and Overtime social channels.