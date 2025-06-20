Duke phenom Cooper Flagg’s NIL partnership leads to major event before NBA Draft
Duke basketball superstar Cooper Flagg will be featured in a major 2025 NBA Draft promotion before beginning his pro career.
Flagg, as only a true freshman, took home just about every national award he was considered for after leading the Blue Devils to ACC regular season and tournament championships before falling short in the Final Four.
The 6-foot-8 forward is widely considered as the favorite to land with the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, which will take place June 25-26.
Flagg, who holds an On3 NIL valuation of $4.8 million, partnered with multiple brands while at Duke, including NIL deals with New Balance, Fanatics, Gatorade and AT&T.
AT&T featured Flagg and his grandmother, mammie, in a popular commercial during Duke's March Madness run.
And the Fortune 100 company plans to partner with Flagg once again leading up to the NBA Draft with special "FLAGGSHIP EXPERIENCE" programming.
"AT&T will be transforming its NYC Times Square store leading up to Draft into the “AT&T FLAGGSHIP EXPERIENCE” - an immersive space celebrating top NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg and the community that helped shape his journey to the league," a release said.
"FLAGGSHIP EXPERIENCE” will feature personal memorabilia and appearances from some of the most important people in Cooper’s life, highlighting the role connection has played throughout his journey. The experience will be open to the public during Draft Week, with programming running in the days leading up to the Draft."
Flagg's college career is premium example of how elite players can fare in the NIL era. And it's safe to expect the Newport, Maine, native to continue to build generational wealth in the NBA.