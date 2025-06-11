Kansas State star quarterback preps for Summer in new NIL campaign
Summer is upon us and one top college football quarterback is preparing for a sunny offseason through a new NIL partnership.
Kansas State's junior-to-be signal caller Avery Johnson is poised to be one the nation's top players next season and has strategically diversified his NIL portfolio as of late. From his own soft drink to a new Mercedes, the Wildcat star is building something off the field. He now adds a partnership with CVS, where he is promoting new sunscreen choices as he enjoys his last few weeks before training camp kicks off.
In an Instagram post - via a coordinated effort with leading NIL agency Postgame - Johnson showcases how CVS is his go-to spot for sunscreen choices while highlighting his outdoor activities away from the football field. The content is part of the retailer's "Summer on with CVS" campaign, featuring college athletes across the country.
As a sophomore last season - while replacing Ohio State transfer and National Champion Will Howard - Johnson threw for 2,712 yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns while rushing for 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record and Rate Bowl victory over Rutgers.
Represented by Equity Sports, Johnson recently announced NIL partnerships with the likes of Long McArthur car dealership for a new Mercedes AMG and WTF Fiber. He is hosting his own youth football camp later this month in Manhattan. Johnson has a 86 "O2W Score" from Out2Win, the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform - making him one of the top brand ambassadors in of college football.
Johnson and the Wildcats kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 23 at home versus Iowa State.
