Kobe Bryant’s 5-star nephew announces commitment to major college football program
One of the top players in the class of 2026 is off the board after making his highly-anticipated commitment on Thursday night.
Oregon, Alabama and USC were in contention for five-star safety Jett Washington, who ranks as the No. 2 safety, the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada (Las Vegas) and the No. 18 overall player in his class.
The Bishop Gorman High School product took home MaxPreps Nevada Player of the Year and MaxPreps Junior All-America honors in 2024. Washington (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) helped lead Bishop Gorman to its fifth-straight Nevada 5A state title, racking up 38 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Washington is the nephew of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Bryant's older sister, Sharia Washington, is Jett Washington's mother.
Washington took official visits to Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Oregon before announcing his pledge to head coach Dan Lanning's Ducks on Thursday.
Washington holds on On3 NIL valuation of $278,000 entering his senior season.
Oregon was the only program to finish with a top-four class in both the high school and transfer portal ranks in the 2025 cycle after finishing with a Big Ten title and making a College Football Playoff appearance last season.
With Washington now in the fold, Oregon's 2026 class rises to seventh nationally with much of the cycle remaining. And the Ducks hold only nine commitments to date, leaving plenty of ground to gain before signing day.