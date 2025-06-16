NIL partner creates new holiday for Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA Draft
On June 25, Duke All-American and National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg is expected to be the top selection in the NBA Draft and a NIL partner of his is marking the occasion with its own new holiday.
New Balance - the New England-based sneaker brand that signed the likely future Dallas Maverick ahead of his freshman season at Duke - has established the date as "Flagg Day," tipping off a new campaign to celebrate his robust on-court accomplishments at such an early age.
Flagg led Duke is every offensive statistical category this season, winning the ACC title and reaching the Final Four. In addition to his national awards, he also earned ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, joining fellow former Blue Devil and No. 1 NBA Draft pick Zion Williamson - in addition to Marvin Bagley III and Jahlil Okafor - as the only players to win both.
According to New Balance, the holiday "is about putting in the work. It’s the culmination of years and years of early mornings and late nights. 'Flagg Day' is about the pure love of the game; no glitz, no glamour, just the ball, the court and the enjoyment of the experience."
New Balance announced the campaign with a post across social media showcasing Flagg's basketball resume, while modeling a new apparel collection.
New Balance plans to launch the special-edition collection - including a new Made in USA Flagg Day Graphic Crewneck and Made in USA T-shirt - on June 23.
Unable to wear New Balance on-court as a freshman for the Nike-sponsored Duke, Flagg debuted a pair at the NBA Draft Combine in May. A recent report shared that Flagg earned $28 million in NIL money over the past year, with $13 million from his New Balance deal.
With an "O2W Score" of 96 - from Out2Win, the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform - Flagg was one of the top brand ambassadors in all of college sports this past season. He will now be among the most coveted rising star pitchmen in the NBA, adding to his current brand portfolio that also includes a historic deal with Fanatics.
Flagg will find out his next basketball destination when the NBA Draft tips off live from Barclay Center in Brooklyn on June 25, now referred to as "Flagg Day" per New Balance.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
More stories you might like
Athletic Directors reveal which sports will benefit from the House Settlement, revenue sharing
Urban Meyer crowns a new king in the race for college football conference supremacy
The $1 million WR's recruitment heats up between LSU, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, and others
Oregon Football star QB Dante Moore gives back with heartfelt gift to hometown alma mater