Star Ohio State football commit Brady Edmunds using NIL money for the greater good
2027 QB prospect Brady Edmunds is another cycle away before stepping on Ohio State's football field, but he's not wasting anytime putting his NIL dollars to good use. The Buckeye commit used his money to donate toys and books to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.
Edmunds went to Nationwide Children's Hospital and spoke with staff and donated items for kids in need. Being an Ohio State commit and living in Columbus, he hopes to continue his relationship with the children's hospital for years to come.
The Huntington Beach (CA) prospect committed to OSU back in December. He is ranked as the 67th-best prospect in the '27 class, per the Composite. Edmunds is the No. 6 QB in the cycle.
Edmunds is represented by NIL firm Athletes First, and he has an On3 NIL Valuation of $368,000 as a 2027 prospect. As time progresses and he gets closer to playing for Ohio State, that number is likely to increase for Edmunds as he gets more endorsements.
Ohio State has had great success with QBs in recent years. The Buckeyes are able to get the best of the best to play in Columbus, and Edmunds is likely in line to be the next great Ohio State QB.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
More stories you might like
Texas A&M star WR KC Concepcion will be cashing in on and off the field in 2025
Montana Army National Guard unveils NIL campaign with local university athletes
Ohio State launches groundbreaking NIL initiative for Buckeye sports
NCAA still floundering to properly react to NIL, transfer portal, and other issues
Paying college quarterbacks is tricky in this new era of NIL and revenue sharing