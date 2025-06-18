TCU QB reveals why he turned down reported $2 million offer from Tennessee
The Nico Iamaleava effect continues to make waves across the country, with his former school opening up their wallets to try and find their next quarterback. Tennessee recently offered "more than $2 million" to TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, who turned down the Vols and the SEC to remain in the Big 12 as one of the conference's top passers.
With a degree in-hand already and two years of eligibility remaining, Hoover is expected to field plenty of other offers before his time in college is done. But in the meantime, he is fully committed to TCU.
The team captain who set TCU's single-season passing record (3,949 yards) in 2024 recently opened up about his April decision process on turning down Tennessee and why Fort Worth is still home, for now.
“I love Fort Worth. I love TCU. This is the place I want to be,” he shared with media at a recent press conference. “I see TCU as a top program, and that’s why I came here. I came here to win a Big 12 championship, and I told my teammates I was going to be the quarterback here this year; the way I grew up your word means something. That’s all there is to it.”
The New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP and Honorable-Mention All-Big 12 member a season ago will be among the top returning passers in the conference. With 10,400 followers on Instagram and past partnership with the likes of Mizzen+Main and The Flying T Club, Hoover certainly has room to grow as a brand ambassador off the field.
Hoover and TCU kick off the 2025 season when they visit North Carolina on Sept. 1.
