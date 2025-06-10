Texas A&M star WR KC Concepcion will be cashing in on and off the field in 2025
Former NC State WR KC Concepcion was one of the top players available in the transfer portal this past season. After winning ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, Concepcion had a bit of a drop-off in 2024, but he was still one of the Wolfpack's most productive playmakers in his sophomore season.
Concepcion was looking for greener pastures after his second year of college football. The former four-star recruit entered the portal and was recruited by several high-caliber programs, but decided to commit to Texas A&M.
Now with a fresh start with the Aggies, he is expected to cash in on and off the field. The talent is undeniable, and Concepcion will become the top option for Texas A&M's Marcel Reed. But he will also be cashing in big-time off the field, utilizing his NIL deals.
According to On3, Concepcion is set to make more than $2.5 million in NIL deals and roster value agreements this year. That includes his NIL collective agreement with Texas A&M, along with a slew of brand deals that includeTopps, Call of Duty, ONIT, Fanatics and Scuff Gaming. He’s also expected to sign a highly valued trading card deal and partner with a top sportswear brand.
“A lot of people reached out during the transfer portal — and actually a little bit before — wanting to represent and negotiate certain collective deals,” said Concepcion’s father, Kevin. “They said it would benefit my son and benefit the agency or agent. But what turned me off was when it became about percentages and money as the real interest, rather than helping my son.”
Joining the Texas A&M program has been everything Concepcion could have wanted and so far, it's been a great start to his Aggies' career. Now with a big 2025 season, Concepcion could be talking the NFL Draft if everything goes correctly.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
More stories you might like
Ohio State launches groundbreaking NIL initiative for Buckeye sports
NCAA still floundering to properly react to NIL, transfer portal, and other issues
Paying college quarterbacks is tricky in this new era of NIL and revenue sharing