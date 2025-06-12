UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd announces major skincare NIL partnership
Fresh off a National Championship and graduation from UConn, Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd has added a major skincare partnership to her diverse NIL portfolio.
Returning to the Huskies for another season with the chance to repeat, Fudd has fully taken the baton from former teammate Paige Bueckers as one of the most marketable and NIL-active athletes across the country. The All-Big East First Team member announced a new partnership with Paula’s Choice, as their first college athlete ambassador.
Through multiple Instagram collab posts with the brand, Fudd showcases the ease and efficiency of Paula’s Choice skincare wipes while staying active on the hardwood. In addition to social content, the brand will sponsor Fudd's upcoming youth basketball camp.
“I’m very new to beauty, skin care, all of that stuff, but a lot of my friends use [Paula’s Choice] and so I’d tried some of their stuff," Fudd told Glossy. "So when they reached out, I was super excited,”
“They have really amazing products,” Fudd continued. “[It’s a brand I feel good to] put my name next to - something that I can be proud of and not embarrassed by and that I use and want to use."
As a redshirt junior this past season for UConn, Fudd averaged 13.6 points per game and led the Huskies with a 43.6 three-point field goal percentage. Battling injuries for most of her career, she started 30 games last year and is now positioned for an All-American senior campaign as the team leader, with Bueckers moving onto the WNBA as the Dallas Wings' top draft selection.
Off the court, she has stared in NIL campaigns with Bueckers - including for Madison Reed, Bose and Oreo - but will certainly now be the face of a variety of brands as she is one of the most followed college basketball players in the country. Her previous partnerships include the likes of Under Armour's Curry Brand, Raining Cane's, Turbotax and JanSport, among others.
Fudd currently has a 97 "O2W Score" from Out2Win, the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform - making her one of the top brand ambassadors in all of college sports.
- Enjoy more NIL Daily on SI -
More stories you might like
Oregon Football star QB Dante Moore gives back with heartfelt gift to hometown alma mater
Kansas State star quarterback preps for Summer in new NIL campaign
Star Ohio State football commit Brady Edmunds using NIL money for the greater good
Documentary series on USC Player of the Year returns to follow injury recovery