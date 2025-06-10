Documentary series on USC Player of the Year returns to follow injury recovery
USC National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins has been a superstar since her high school days at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), signing breakthrough NIL partnerships that put her in the spotlight before she even arrived on the college basketball stage.
Now, as a rising junior and the face of the sport with a prolific on and off-court resume, her story continues with a greenlit second season of NBC's "On the Rise: JuJu Watkins" docuseries, that premiered last year.
Sponsored by State Farm and executive produced by Watkins, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul, among others, "On the Rise: JuJu Watkins" aired on NBC and Peacock in November and can be streamed now on Peacock. The first season included Watkins' family and celebrity fans such as 2 Chainz, Candace Parker, The Game and Tina Thompson, among others.
The latest edition will likely follow Watkins as she recovers from a knee injury after another record-breaking season for the Women of Troy, where she led them to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while earning every All-American and Player of the Year honor.
While she continued her immense success on the hardwood - averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game - Watkins also diversified her NIL brand portfolio, that includes the likes of Nike, State Farm, Gatorade, Fanatics, Pottery Barn and Funko, among many others.
“JuJu can set the standard for excellence on and off the court, and it’s amazing to see her begin to maximize the opportunities in front of her with strategy and expertise, even at this young age,” Paul, the Founder and CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group - who represents Watkins - said last year. “This documentary series captures her incredible journey to this point, showcasing her extraordinary talent, unwavering work ethic, and the vital role of community in her success.”
With nearly 1.5 million followers across her Instagram and TikTok accounts, Watkins currently boasts a 94 "O2W Score" from Out2Win, the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform - among the highest in all of college basketball.
Likely sidelined for the 2025-25 season, Watkins will remain the face of college athletics - showcasing both on and off-court success - even if she isn't active for USC.