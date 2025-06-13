The $1 million WR's recruitment heats up between LSU, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, and others
Dynamic 2026 WR Tristen Keys committed to LSU back in March, but it's clear the five-star talent hasn't shut down his recruitment quite yet. Along with the Tigers, Keys has taken official visits to Auburn, Miami, and Texas A&M in recent weeks, with both Alabama and Ole Miss still in the picture. A visit to Tennessee is in the works for this weekend.
As it is with most top-end talent these days, NIL money will play a factor in his recruitment. According to On3, Keys could end up with anywhere from $500,000-to-$1 million in NIL money for his freshman year. That number could bump up even more if his recruitment turns into a bidding war. Keys' current On3 NIL Valuation is currently sitting at $536,000.
Along with taking visits and talking to coaches -- along with numbers -- Keys brought on agent Bus Cook for an advisory role. Notable agents Cook has advised include Brett Favre, Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, and Cam Newton, among others.
Along with gaining an NIL package from the college of his choosing, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the 20026 cycle recently signed a deal with Adidas. Not only are the top colleges wanting to land Keys, but he's in the market for some of the top endorsement deals.
Keys finished his junior campaign, in 2024, with 1,275 receiving yards and 14 TDs on 58 receptions according to The Clarion-Ledger. The 6-foot-2 WR will remain a hot commodity until National Signing Day, and his paperwork has been filed.
