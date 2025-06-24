$2.7 million SEC QB makes NIL announcement on Tuesday
New Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer is one of the highest paid players in college football entering the 2025 season.
Mateer was largely overlooked when coming out of Little Elm, Texas, in the class of 2022. The former three-star recruit had one major offer from Washington State and ultimately chose to begin his career with the Cougars.
After waiting his turn behind Cam Ward – this year's No. 1 overall pick and a Heisman Trophy finalist at Miami – Mateer took over the starting role for the 2024 season and raised some eyebrows across the country.
Mateer (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards with 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 12 games. The dual-threat passer also added 826 yards with 15 touchdowns on the ground.
A shakeup within the Cougars' coaching staff prompted Mateer to enter the transfer portal in December before he quickly committed to Oklahoma, following former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Norman.
The Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were undergoing an offensive overhaul after a disastrous 6-7 season.
And the program paid handsomely for an answer at quarterback in signing Mateer, who ranks 14th nationally with a $2.7 million On3 NIL valuation. Oklahoma is estimated to spend $14.8 million in NIL funds this year, ranking 10th in the country and seventh in the SEC.
While the Sooners can afford to shoulder the load for Mateer's contract, their new star quarterback is also adding other NIL deals to his plate. The latest being a partnership with Oklahoma City dealership Fowler Dodge.
Mateer reposted an announcement from Fowler Dodge on Tuesday, revealing his inclusion in a new promotion.
"Who needs a key runner when you’ve got a QB?" Folwer Dodge wrote. "John Mateer throws the perfect pass across the lot and unlocks greatness."
Fowler Dodge is believed to be the first local NIL partnership for Mateer at Oklahoma. The redshirt junior previously partnered with multiple brands during his time at Washington State.
Mateer is slated to make his Sooners debut in the season opener against Illinois State at home on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+).