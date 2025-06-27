$2.7 million star expands substantial NIL empire with latest deal
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is making the most out of his Freshman All-American season by expanding his NIL portfolio.
Williams broke out as first-year wide receiver in 2024, leading Crimson Tide wideouts with 48 receptions for 865 yards with 10 total touchdowns.
The former five-star raised his On3 NIL valuation to $2.7 million entering the 2025 season and holds partnerships with nail polish brand Sally Hansen, Hollister and Uber Eats.
Williams is also paired with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on the deluxe edition cover of the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game.
Williams' latest NIL move was revealed on Thursday by football equipment brand NXTRND.
The select group of NXTRND athletes includes Williams, Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Georgia safety KJ Bolden.
Multiple NXTRND products are listed as Williams' gear, ranging from towels to socks, gloves and wristbands.
Williams, only a sophomore, ranks 15th in NIL value among all college athletes. And there are a wealth of opportunities ahead for the Alabama star, especially as he improves on the field throughout his career.
Alabama will open the 2025 season at Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).