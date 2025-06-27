$3.4 million QB joins LaNorris Sellers, Ryan Williams after signing unique NIL deal
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers made headlines this spring when signing an NIL deal with Collegiate Legends, and another high-profile college passer has joined the select group ahead of the 2025 season.
Sellers broke out last season as a redshirt freshman, leading the Gamecocks to a 9-4 season while earning Freshman All-America and SEC Freshman of the Year honors.
NIL deals began to roll in after Sellers' impressive season, most notably his partnership with College Legends, which specializes in creating custom action figures.
The company had previously partnered with Alabama star wide receiver Ryan Williams, also a a Freshman All-American in 2024.
College Legends announced its latest NIL agreement on Friday, featuring Clemson star quarterback Cade Klubnik.
In-state rivals South Carolina and Clemson now have both their quarterbacks in action-figure form.
One of college football's top returning players, Klubnik helped lead the ACC champion Tigers to a College Football Playoff appearance as a junior last season.
The former five-star posted a career year, completing 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding another 463 yards and seven scores on the ground.
The two-time ACC Championship Game MVP holds an On3 NIL valuation of $3.4 million entering his senior year, ranking eighth nationally, two spots behind Sellers ($3.7 million) and seven spots ahead of Williams ($2.7 million).
Clemson fans, unfortunately, will have to wait for another opportunity to get their hands on the new product, as Klubnik's action figure has already sold out in the initial release.
Klubnik and the Tigers will open the 2025 season at home against LSU on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.