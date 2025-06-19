Alabama QB Ty Simpson makes NIL announcement on Thursday
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has added another NIL deal to his plate ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Simpson, a former five-star recruit in the 2022 class, enters the season as the favorite to earn the starting nod after the NFL departure of Jalen Milroe.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have yet to officially name a starter, but Simpson, a redshirt junior, certainly has the edge in experience with 12 appearances under his belt.
The Martin, Tennessee, native is battling with redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, a former Washington transfer, and five-star true freshman Keelon Russell.
As Simpson competes to lead the Alabama offense this season, he entered the summer with a pair of NIL deals, including partnerships with Crimson Tide Outdoors and Harbin Automotive through the Yea Alabama collective.
Simpson announced his latest partnership on Thursday by promoting CVS Pharmacy's sunscreen selection.
Simpson currently holds an On3 NIL valuation of $281,000, a figure that is expected to climb quickly if he grabs the keys of the Tide's offense.
The battle among Simpson, Mack and Russell has largely been kept under wraps by DeBoer and Co. However, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb tabbed Simpson as the favorite during an appearance Wednesday on "The Game with Ryan Fowler."
"He is right now," Grubb said on Tide 100.9. "And we don't really deal in absolutes until we have to, but I was trying to answer that as honestly as I could. We had our post-spring evaluations done with the guys, and Ty took care of the football better. He operated better."
"I thought he improved for an older quarterback," Grubb continued. "I know (he's) young to playing and starting experience. But as an older guy, I thought, especially toward the latter part of spring, he started to show more of those characteristics. But we're still going to let them compete."
Alabama will open the 2025 season on the road at Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).