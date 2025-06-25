$3.7 Million SEC QB makes NIL announcement on Tuesday
South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers continues to make the most out of his breakout season in 2024.
The Gamecocks hadn't won more than eight games since 2017 before Sellers – a redshirt freshman with only three career appearances – took the keys of the offense. The first-year starter went on to lead head coach Shane Beamer's South Carolina to a 9-4 season while earning Freshman All-America and SEC Freshman of the Year honors.
The 6-foot-3, 242-pound passer completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Sellers also added 674 rushing yards with seven touchdowns on the ground in 12 games.
Sellers, holding a $3.7 million On3 NIL valuation, reportedly turned down a two-year, $8 million deal to transfer from an unnamed program following is breakout campaign. While it's unclear what South Carolina's star is making in Columbia, he has been busy in adding other partnerships to his NIL portfolio.
On Tuesday, Sellers announced his latest move in that aspect, a partnership with venture capital fund Cashmere.
"Excited to announce my partnership with (Cashmere Fund)," Sellers wrote on Instagram. "As a young athlete, learning how to invest and build long-term wealth is a priority. Joining Cashmere is about being intentional. About who I align with, what I support, and how I grow beyond the field. Let’s build."
Cashmere claims the move is part of the first-ever NIL deal with an investment fund. Sellers is included alongside SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings and Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson.
Sellers signed with multiple brands during the 2024 season, including Dick Dyer & Associates and Cheez-It. Additionally, he partnered with Collegiate Legends in May to release a custom action figure.
Sellers and the Gamecocks will open the 2025 season at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN).