3 College Football Players Ink Major NIL Deal With Leaf Trading Cards
The 2024 college football season is right around the corner and fans are getting excited to see their teams return to action. While the action on the field is what is most watched, there has been much more offseason action than usual.
Between the transfer portal and NIL deals, there is never a dull moment in the world of college football.
Players do many different things with the NIL money that they receive. Some use it as a type of job, while others choose to do things with the money. Recently, one player has made headlines for giving back to the community with his NIL earnings.
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht chose to use NIL money that he has made to give back to the community by organizing a football camp for kids from Perry, Iowa. It was an amazing gesture that shows that NIL can make a very positive impact through the players.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3, three new NIL deals have been struck. This time, three players have agreed to terms with Leaf Trading Cards.
Those three players are UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden, and West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson.
Leaf is no stranger to working out NIL deals with college athletes. Nakos shared more deals that the company has gotten done with players in different sports.
"Leaf has worked with a number of high-profile athletes in the last 35 months, signing deals with Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and USC Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. The trading card company has also signed major partnerships with LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers."
The trading card industry has also started working its way into the high school market. Leaf has agreed to deals with players like USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, and Tennessee quarterback commit George MacIntyre.
It's strange to see high school athletes getting trading cards deals, but it's also a cool wrinkle in the hobby. Things are only going to continue getting more and more valuable with trading cards and NIL combining.
Expect to continuing seeing many new deals get done between college and high school athletes and trading card companies. The business is booming and it's not going to slow down anytime soon.