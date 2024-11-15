Name Image Likeness

5 Quarterbacks Who Could Draw Big Money During December Transfer Portal

Five quarterbacks eye greener pastures as the transfer portal looms. Discover who could transform programs with their talent and potential NIL earnings this December.

Eli Henderson

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The upcoming college football transfer portal window promises to be a whirlwind, with several quarterbacks poised for new homes and substantial NIL money. As programs across the nation seek proven talent and instant impact at the game's most critical position, these signal-callers represent high-upside opportunities for teams aiming to elevate their offenses.

Published
