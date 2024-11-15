Name Image Likeness

5 Quarterbacks Who Could Draw Big Money During December Transfer Portal

Five quarterbacks eye greener pastures as the transfer portal looms. Discover who could transform programs with their talent and potential NIL earnings this December.

Eli Henderson

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to pass the ball in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Connor Wiegman: Texas A&M Aggies

Conner Weigman’s time at Texas A&M has displayed glimpses of a high-upside quarterback whose ceiling has yet to be fully realized. Across three seasons and 14 career games, he has accumulated 2,657 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Though inconsistent play led to his recent benching in favor of Marcel Reed during a pivotal game against the LSU Tigers, Weigman remains a highly attractive prospect for programs looking to elevate their offense.

Weigman’s strong arm, mobility, and flashes of brilliance make him an enticing candidate for teams eager to help him reach his potential. With a reported $600,000 NIL value, his proven experience offer significant appeal with that number likely to climb in the portal. While his benching may signal an uncertain future at Texas A&M, it also opens the door for new opportunities where Weigman could thrive with the right system and coaching.

