5 Quarterbacks Who Could Draw Big Money During December Transfer Portal

Five quarterbacks eye greener pastures as the transfer portal looms. Discover who could transform programs with their talent and potential NIL earnings this December.

Eli Henderson

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Miller Moss: USC Trojans

Miller Moss has navigated an up-and-down season at USC, but his talent and potential remain undeniable. Over nine appearances in 2024, Moss amassed 2,555 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 64.4% of his throws. Despite being benched in favor of Jayden Maiava, Moss’s skillset continues to make him an intriguing prospect for programs in search of a quarterback with both experience and upside.

Moss first turned heads during his debut as a starter in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, where he completed 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception—mirroring the poise and production of Caleb Williams, USC’s 2023 starter and eventual first overall NFL Draft pick. This performance showcased Moss’s readiness to lead a high-powered offense and proved he has both the physical tools and mental acumen to excel.

Teams pursuing Moss will gain a poised passer with a wealth of college experience. His nearly $995,000 NIL value is poised to increase, and programs like the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines are already considered potential fits for Moss’s next chapter. Wherever he lands, Moss offers the leadership, decision-making, and on-field prowess to make an immediate impact.

