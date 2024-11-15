5 Quarterbacks Who Could Draw Big Money During December Transfer Portal
Miller Moss: USC Trojans
Miller Moss has navigated an up-and-down season at USC, but his talent and potential remain undeniable. Over nine appearances in 2024, Moss amassed 2,555 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 64.4% of his throws. Despite being benched in favor of Jayden Maiava, Moss’s skillset continues to make him an intriguing prospect for programs in search of a quarterback with both experience and upside.
Moss first turned heads during his debut as a starter in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, where he completed 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception—mirroring the poise and production of Caleb Williams, USC’s 2023 starter and eventual first overall NFL Draft pick. This performance showcased Moss’s readiness to lead a high-powered offense and proved he has both the physical tools and mental acumen to excel.
Teams pursuing Moss will gain a poised passer with a wealth of college experience. His nearly $995,000 NIL value is poised to increase, and programs like the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines are already considered potential fits for Moss’s next chapter. Wherever he lands, Moss offers the leadership, decision-making, and on-field prowess to make an immediate impact.