5 Quarterbacks Who Could Draw Big Money During December Transfer Portal
Thomas Castellanos: Boston College Eagles
Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming transfer portal window. Castellanos has proven his capabilities over two seasons in the ACC, combining passing prowess with exceptional mobility. After leading the Eagles to a 4-1 start this season, including wins over the Florida State Seminoles and Michigan State Spartans, Castellanos was benched in favor of Grayson James amid a three-game losing streak. Despite this setback, his dynamic skill set makes him a compelling target for teams in need of a versatile quarterback.
In eight games this season, Castellanos threw for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions, adding 194 rushing yards and a touchdown. His standout 2023 campaign saw him exceed 2,200 passing yards and rush for over 1,000 yards joining elite ACC company, including two time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Programs like the Kansas Jayhawks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida State Seminoles are already speculated destinations. Castellanos offers high upside and proven experience, making him a potential game-changer for teams seeking a dual-threat playmaker capable of elevating an offense to the next level.