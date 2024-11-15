Name Image Likeness

5 Quarterbacks Who Could Draw Big Money During December Transfer Portal

Five quarterbacks eye greener pastures as the transfer portal looms. Discover who could transform programs with their talent and potential NIL earnings this December.

Eli Henderson

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) drops back for a pass against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

John Mateer: Washington State Cougars

Washington State’s John Mateer has emerged as a standout dual-threat quarterback in his first season as a starter, leading the Cougars to an impressive 8-1 record. With 2,332 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions, Mateer has showcased his arm talent while adding 630 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. His ability to excel as a passer and runner makes him one of the nation's most dynamic and sought-after quarterbacks.

Despite speculation about a potential transfer, Mateer’s future at WSU remains uncertain. Reports of a $1 million NIL offer from another program highlight how coveted he really is, but he has yet to enter the portal. Mateer’s situation parallels that of former Cougar quarterback Cam Ward, who transferred to the Miami Hurricanes and became the best quarterback in the country.

Mateer’s estimated $400,000 NIL earnings at Washington State reflect his rising star, but hefty offers from power programs could test his loyalty. His rare blend of playmaking ability, toughness, and leadership makes him a game-changer in Pullman or elsewhere.

