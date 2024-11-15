5 Quarterbacks Who Could Draw Big Money During December Transfer Portal
John Mateer: Washington State Cougars
Washington State’s John Mateer has emerged as a standout dual-threat quarterback in his first season as a starter, leading the Cougars to an impressive 8-1 record. With 2,332 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions, Mateer has showcased his arm talent while adding 630 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. His ability to excel as a passer and runner makes him one of the nation's most dynamic and sought-after quarterbacks.
Despite speculation about a potential transfer, Mateer’s future at WSU remains uncertain. Reports of a $1 million NIL offer from another program highlight how coveted he really is, but he has yet to enter the portal. Mateer’s situation parallels that of former Cougar quarterback Cam Ward, who transferred to the Miami Hurricanes and became the best quarterback in the country.
Mateer’s estimated $400,000 NIL earnings at Washington State reflect his rising star, but hefty offers from power programs could test his loyalty. His rare blend of playmaking ability, toughness, and leadership makes him a game-changer in Pullman or elsewhere.