5 Quarterbacks Who Could Draw Big Money During December Transfer Portal
Evan Bullock: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Evan Bullock's ascent at Louisiana Tech has been a pleasant surprise in 2024. After playing sparingly during his true freshman year, Bullock entered this season with limited expectations, initially third on the depth chart behind Jack Turner and Blake Baker. However with an opportunity to play coming against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Bullock quickly seized control of the offense, demonstrating both poise and playmaking ability.
In limited action this season, Bullock has passed for 1,452 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only two interceptions while completing 66.5% of his attempts. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 212 pounds, he offers the prototypical size college coaches covet, paired with accuracy and a strong arm. While his college experience may be relatively limited, Bullock’s performances on the field suggest a high ceiling.
Programs seeking a talented quarterback with a blend of size, precision, and untapped potential will find Bullock an enticing option if he explores the transfer portal. Despite limited game time, his rapid rise, youth and steady production have made him a player to watch in the coming months.