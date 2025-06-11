$389,000 5-Star Prospect Schedules Official Visit to College Football Powerhouse
A week after visiting Oregon, five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson has scheduled an official visit to Georgia. The news was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
Atkinson is the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2026, according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 1 player in Georgia, making him a priority in-state target for the Bulldogs.
Last season, Atkinson was named the MaxPreps Junior of the Year after leading Grayson High School to a state championship. He posted 166 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and 46 quarterback hurries. He has been named a MaxPreps All-American in three consecutive seasons.
According to On3's NIL Valuation, Atkinson is valued at over $380,000 with a roster value of $350,000. It is the 33rd-highest NIL valuation among high school prospects. Georgia's 2026 recruiting class has an average NIL value of $219,000, led by five-star quarterback Jared Curtis' $1.8 million valuation.
Over the past three seasons, Atkinson has posted 475 tackles, 79 tackles for loss, and 31.5 sacks.
Georgia is the projected leader in Atkinson's recruitment, according to On3's RPM. Atkinson most recently took official visits to Oregon (June 6) and Clemson (May 30). Ohio State, Auburn, Texas, and Alabama are other programs that could receive official visits later this year.
The Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 5 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC. The class is headlined by five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick, and four-star safety Jordan Smith.