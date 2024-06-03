5-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit Views NIL as a Resource for His Family
The NIL world has changed recruiting in every way possible. Student-athletes now don't just have a chance to make money for themselves, but also support their families.
For many of the top high school and college athletes in the world, families sacrifice a ton to help them accomplish their goals. Financial and time sacrifices are a must to attend events, visits, and everything else that comes with recruiting. Now, those student-athletes can pay them back without ever being a professional athlete.
It's been life changing and a huge part of the reason why NIL needs to stay around forever.
For top high school recruit Michael Fasusi, NIL is a way to help his family. According to Pete Nakos of On3, Fasusi views it as a resource for his family.
“NIL for me just going to be a resource for me to take care of my family,” Michael Fasusi said. “That’s what I see it as, I don’t see it as a deciding factor. I do have a lot of schools that, you know, they want to pay me a lot."
The five-star offensive tackle released a top-seven list a few months ago. USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri made the list.
With seven of the biggest college football programs recruiting the young man out of Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas, he certainly has an opportunity to find money that will help him and his family.
However, his end goal is to still play in the NFL one day.
"But at the end of it, I don’t even know if I will negotiate. A lot of people talk about making their decisions over NIL, and I try to tell them, you want to go to the league.”
If he can continue dominating in similar ways when he gets to the next level, that seems to be a great possibility.