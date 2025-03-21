5-Star Quarterback May Now Choose Georgia Over Oregon Following Huge NIL Revelation
In the modern era of big-time college football recruiting, NIL has become the deciding factor in many of the nation's top players' decisions.
It seems like recruits are basing their final commitments based on the biggest financial package offered to them more often.
When it comes to five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, however, things may not end up being as simple as that.
The top-rated quarterback in the 2026 cycle (per On3) has narrowed his decision down to two schools -- the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs -- and he appears to be approaching his final decision.
Many assumed the Ducks were the runaway favorite to land Curtis given their ability to outbid just about any program in the country when it comes to NIL, but recent developments indicate that it may come down to other factors.
According to , Curtis doesn't appear to be relying on who can offer him the biggest NIL paycheck when it comes to deciding where he wants to play college ball. Instead, the Nashville native appears to be drawn in by the proximity of Athens to home.
"I do know the location for his family is something they really like about Georgia," DawgsHQ recruiting insider Rusty Mansell told national recruiting analyst Josh Newberg on a recent episode of "On3 Recruits" when discussing this recruitment. "You’re gonna hear a lot of stuff over the next couple of weeks about where this kid might be leaning, where he might not be leaning ... But I do know that Georgia feels like this visit went well for them."
If it comes down to proximity to home and overall comfort level within the program and with the staff, then it's hard to imagine the Bulldogs will come out on the wrong side of this when it's all said and done.
Curtis was committed to the Bulldogs from March of last year all the way through October, and has maintained a strong relationship with the staff since his decommitment.
Georgia seems like a place that feels like home to the coveted recruit.
All that being said, this is still an incredibly tight battle by all accounts that will likely to come down to the wire.
The Ducks had all the momentum going into the visits, and they still may have the upper hand.
Curtis is going to keep this close to the vest the entire way, so until he makes his commitment official, there will be a lot of speculation.
If things do end up coming down to what school feels most like home though, then Georgia has to feel extremely good about where they stand.