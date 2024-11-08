7 High School Football Players at or Nearing Seven Figures in NIL Money Already
A number of high school football leagues around the country are going to be wrapping up their regular seasons this weekend, meaning that the careers of some of the countries top athletes are getting ready to hit the next stage.
While a lot of student athletes won't truly be able take advantage of the new NIL era until this start arriving on campuses, a handful of players have already become popular and built a nest before even putting pen to paper with a school.
Per On3's NIL rankings, a handful of players already have a value of at least $900k. While this isn't a perfect measure to see how much these athletes are making, it's a good base point of information.
QB Bryce Underwood, LSU Tigers, $1.9 million
Underwood is the highest earner and next huge name at what has become quite the passer factory in Baton Rouge. He should have an early path to playing time. His spot makes sense given that he is the consensus top player in the recruiting class.
OT David Sanders Jr., Tennessee Volunteers, $1.1 million
Sanders is the highest rated offensive tackle in the country and was highly sought after before landing with the Volunteers. He already has the frame to compete from day one and will join an offense that will showcase his athletic pass blocking skills.
QB Tavien St. Clair, Ohio State Buckeyes, $1 million
St. Clair has the ideal size and athleticism combo that modern day offenses call for. He can beat teams with his arm but can also break off a long run.
QB Keelon Russell, Alabama Crimson Tide, $985k
Russell is another mobile quarterback. He gives more shades of Jayden Daniels than Jalen Milroe given his very thin frame, however. He is laser accurate with the ball already to go along with his game-changing mobility.
OT Michael Fasusi, Ohlahoma Sooners, $933k
Fasusi is a textbook elite offensive tackle prospect that should have no issues playing early in the SEC. He is an amazing athlete that any coach would love to mold.
QB Julian Lewis, USC Trojans, $903k
Lewis is an interesting case as the only player that isn't a five-star to make the list. He has had more name-power than anything and is going to a big brand in Los Angeles, so it still makes sense.
OT Ty Haywood, Alabama Crimson Tide, $903k
The Crimson Tide are the only team to come away with two players on the list as Haywood is another exciting offensive line talent. He has all the tools to play anywhere on the line, he just needs to put together over the next few years in Alabama.
It makes sense that all of the top players come from big schools, but it is fairly interesting that they are all either quarterbacks or offensive tackles. The highest-earning freshman this season is a wide receiver. It will be intriguing to see how this group shifts once they come to college and start playing games.