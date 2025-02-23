ACC Basketball Coach Points to NIL as Reason for Lagging Behind Rivals
There was no bigger darling during March Madness last season than the NC State Wolfpack.
The Wolfpack were stuck going into the ACC Tournament. With little to no chance of claiming an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, they had to win their conference tourney. So they did. As a No. 10 seed, NC State won five games in five days, eventually beating in-state rival for the title.
That secured an NCAA Tournament berth, and that probably would have been enough under most circumstances But, coach Kevin Keatts and his crew did so much more.
Seeded No. 11 in March Madness, the Wolfpack became the just the sixth No. 11 seed to reach the Final Four, a Cinderella story made for college sports’ best tournament. NC State lost to Purdue in the national semifinals.
Well, last year’s magic appears to have disappeared. The Wolfpack are under .500 in ACC action and have just four ACC victories, second worst in the conference. Not every team in the conference will go to the NCAA Tournament. NC State is in real danger not even going to its own league tournament.
Keatts lost several great players from last year’s team. But, in the transfer portal and NIL era, finding new talent can be as easy as cultivating a quality group of transfers. NC State has won national championships in the past and plays in one of college basketball’s top conferences.
And, yet, he and the Wolfpack are on the outside looking at their own conference tournament.
Recently, NC State dropped a 97-73 loss to North Carolina. He talked about the game. But, he also talked about the disparity in NIL, even in his own conference with Inside Carolina, which is a site in the 247Sports network.
The takeaway? As much NIL as the Wolfpack might have, it’s not enough to keep up with the blue bloods in the conference.
"The landscape has changed around us,” he said. “Previously, if you went to the Final Four and won the ACC, you could get most of the players you want. When you add in NIL, none of that matters because you can flip a team just like that. The disappointment we didn't have NIL like it is now. Hell, we might have a different group of guys because they'd come for an education, a chance to play at NC State and play in our style. Now, it's not about that. It's what can you provide financially."
With revenue-sharing on the horizon, that may level the playing field even further. That could make things harder on NC State and other schools to complete.