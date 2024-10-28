ACC Head Coach Mentions NIL When Asked About Keeping His QB out of the Transfer Portal
Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi has his team at 7-0 and a legit threat to win the ACC.
Despite the success this season, he was asked about keeping Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein out of the transfer portal.
Pitt added Holstein via the transfer portal and since he's arrived with the Panthers, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has been one of the bright spots in the ACC.
During an interview on CBS Sports Radio, Narduzzi was asked about potentially losing his starting quarterback to the portal. He said it is always a concern.
“First of all, we’re going to take care of Eli. That’s the No. 1 thing," Narduzzi said to Zach Gelb.
“We got the new athletic director in Allen Greene. We’re excited about his opportunities here at Pitt to help us continue to get better in every avenue and NIL. What we do with the House settlement (in which schools could pay roughly $2.7 billion to past and current athletes) is going to be critical.”
Narduzzi also made sure to emphasize that Holstein staying at Pitt would be more than just a financial decision when it comes to NIL. He cited the success that Kenny Pickett found when he stayed another seaosn at Pitt and referred to the money he made when he was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Ultimately, in the end, you want to have a great, long career in the NFL,” Narduzzi said. “That’s where you’re going to make generational money, generational wealth. That’s what it’s all about, to be a first-round pick like Kenny Pickett was and be set for life."
Holstein and the Panthers improved to 7-0 after defeating Syracuse 41-13. Holstein has thrown for 1,805 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season.
Pitt plays one of their biggest games of the season this week as they head to SMU to take on the 20th-ranked Mustangs as their path to the ACC championship gets more clear. Holstein and the Panthers also host Clemson on November 16th.