Accelerated Prep Star Part of Annual Youth Basketball Camp With Denver Dream Center
This time of the year, a focus for a lot of people is giving back to those who are not as fortunate. That is what Accelerated Prep of the Grind Session was looking to do this week.
Spreading some holiday cheer and spirit, they teamed up with Denver Dream Center for their annual “HOOPS for HOPE” youth basketball camp. Held at Ball Arena, the homecourt of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, kids as young as fifth grade and up to 12th were able to participate.
A two-hour session was held, providing anyone who partook the chance to have some fun and hang out with players on the team and people from the organization.
One of the goals, in addition to playing some basketball, is to raise awareness and figure out ways to slow the amount of youth violence that plagues Denver.
“This was an incredible opportunity for me and the boys, and we’re so grateful for the Denver Dream Center for allowing us to be part of the journey to bring hope to the hopeless and build up our community,” said Accelerated Prep coach David Carey via the press release. “The experience was an absolute blessing, and we look forward to doing it again next year.”
The Denver Dream Center was created 10 years ago by Bryan Sederwall. Known by most people as “Pastor B”, he set out to provide an outlet for anyone who was in need of rescuing, seeking a chance to rebuild their life and dreams.
They combat a lot of needs in the Mile High City, such as homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction, abuse and education, providing programs and resources for free to help in any way possible.
“The HOOPS for HOPE camp is one of various outreaches and community programs that we’ve built and designed to restore lives and provide hope to those in need,” said Pastor B. “We’re thankful to coach Carey and the wonderful boys of Accelerated Prep for sharing our belief in the power of hope for individuals, communities, and us all.”
One of the players who were present at the camp was Xaviel Rodriguez. A senior on the team, it meant a lot for him to have a chance to give back to the community as he remembers how impactful it was to see some of the players he looked up to when he was younger.
“It means a lot to give back to the community, give back to the kids. I once looked up to high school and college players myself, so I know how these kids feel and how much they probably looked forward to having fun, competing against each other, and learning some new things."
Rodriguez is someone people could recognize from the NIL deal that he signed with Contenders Clothing over the summer. As part of that deal, he was going to be featured in commercials and different collaborations, looking to grow his brand on and off the court.
He and his teammates will be looking to make a name for themselves on the court during the Grind Sessions winter circuit, as they have off of it with their charitable efforts in Denver.