Adidas Backs Eight Top High School Basketball Stars with New NIL Deals
Adidas is making a conscious effort as a brand to endorse both already established stars and the up-and-coming athletes of the next generation.
Most recently adidas signed eight high school basketball stars across the nation to NIL deals.
Bruce Branch III, Oliviyah Edwards, Kate Harping, Caleb Holt, Taylen Kinney, Adam Oumiddoch, Kaleena Smith, and Anthony Thompson have all been dominating on the court. As they near the end of their high school career they will have the opportunity to represent an incredible brand.
The girls that adidas added to its team are phenomenal. Harping and Smith are both ranked No. 1 nationally as point guards. Harping will graduate in the class of 2026 and Smith graduates the following year. Edwards is a 6-foot-3 power forward who is number one at her position and number four overall.
Branch III, Edwards, and Thompson are all known for excelling in the paint at the forward position. With the exception of Edwards, all of them stand at 6-foot-6 or taller. All three of these players are ranked in the top 10 nationally.
The state of Georgia is beaming with pride as four of these eight players all call the state home, three of which are in Atlanta. Kinney and Oumiddoch both play for Overtime Elite and will graduate in 2026. The other two are Harding and Holt.
It is safe to say that adidas picked some of the best talent across the country on the basketball floor to represent them. As they go into their junior and senior years of high school it will be fun to watch what they go on to accomplish and where they choose to take their careers.
Adidas has done a great job of signing top talent from every sport. Soccer legend Lionel Messi has been with adidas since 2006. Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes II and NBA star Damian Lillard have also partnered with the brand for a long time.
There are many brands that compete to have top talent as their endorsees. Adidas has constantly shown loyalty to those who stick with them and these high school superstars will now have the opportunity to start a relationship at an earlier age than anybody has ever had the opportunity.