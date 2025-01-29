AFCA Enlists Lobbying Firms to Influence NIL Rules in Washington
In an intriguing development, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) have hired two major federal lobbying firms, Chet Culver Group and Capitol Counsel, to advocate for improvements to the name, image, and likeness (NIL) regulations.
This marks the first time in at least two decades that the AFCA, which boasts 11,000 members across high school and college football, has engaged lobbyists, a decision reflecting the urgency to address the shifting dynamics of athlete compensation.
Federal lobbying disclosures, filed on Jan. 17, reveal the AFCA’s intent to influence congressional discussions around NIL regulations. While specific legislative goals remain under wraps, the AFCA’s move into lobbying underscores the growing recognition within college sports that the NIL landscape requires a unified and sustainable framework.
AFCA’s decision comes amid heightened lobbying activity across college athletics. Since 2019, the NCAA and Power 5 conferences have spent more than $15 million lobbying Congress to regulate NIL and preserve key elements of amateurism. Their wish list includes federal antitrust exemptions, preventing athletes from being classified as employees, and the preemption of conflicting state laws.
The AFCA’s entry into the lobbying space adds another powerful voice to the increasingly crowded NIL reform debate.
The AFCA’s lobbying push focuses on addressing systemic inconsistencies within NIL regulations. Currently, a patchwork of state laws creates disparities in how athletes are compensated and how programs navigate NIL opportunities.
By hiring lobbying firms with deep ties to Congress (Capitol Counsel represents major sports clients like Nike and the NFL) the AFCA seeks to ensure that coaches’ perspectives are integral to shaping federal NIL policy once implemented.
The AFCA’s advocacy arrives as the NCAA continues its campaign to codify a settlement proposal that would allow athletes to share in broadcast revenues while adhering to strict limits on compensation.
This proposal, tied to the ongoing House v. NCAA settlement, could dramatically alter the economic structure of college sports by introducing capped revenue-sharing agreements. The AFCA’s lobbying efforts are likely to intersect with these broader discussions, emphasizing the critical role of coaches in navigating NIL challenges.
While the NCAA and major conferences have driven NIL lobbying efforts in recent years, the AFCA’s foray into federal advocacy highlights the increasingly diverse coalition of stakeholders seeking clarity in the NIL era.
The stakes couldn’t be higher: with potential legislation on the horizon, decisions made in Washington will shape the future of athlete compensation, competitive equity, and the role of coaching in the ever-evolving collegiate sports landscape.