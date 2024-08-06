AFCA Executive Offers Bold Opinion on State of College Football
The ever-changing landscape of college football has led to people offering wide-ranging opinions on where the sport is heading. NIL deals were a seismic change and another is on the horizon with revenue sharing and roster limits coming.
In recent years, we saw some of the biggest names in college basketball opt to retire partially because of the changing landscape. College football saw a legend in Nick Saban walk away from Alabama this offseason as well.
Some concern exists that more big-name coaches could leave the college ranks because of where things are headed. But, there are some prominent people on the opposite end of the spectrum, such as Craig Bohl.
Bohl, who has coached at Wyoming and North Dakota State, believes the game and coaching industry are in a good place. The Personnel and Recruit Symposium is one event that has Bohl confident things are going to be okay.
“Anytime we can have opportunities for people to be involved in our profession, that’s a good thing,” Bohl told On3 Tuesday at the event in Nashville. “There was some concern from some of the coaches that I’ve worked with in the Group of Five, but I think the waters will distill. College football is going to be in a much better place, and there are more opportunities for guys that have a chance to coach.”
Bohl, who oversaw three straight NCAA D-1 FCS championships with North Dakota State is now the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. One point of emphasis he has shared is coaches and teams taking advantage of the new opportunities that have been created.
Not only in the NIL spectrum but the expansion of the College Football Playoff. Now 12 teams, more programs are going to have a chance at exposure that previously never would have been available to them. That is part of the reason Bohl is so optimistic about the state of college football.
“When I was coaching at NDSU and we were in the playoffs, we’d have opportunities and I just shunned them,” Craig Bohl said. “Then the opportunity came along for Wyoming and that was after, so I think there’ll be some impact but College Football Playoff expansion is a great thing. And I think any negative is going to be minute compared to the benefits.”
It will be interesting to see how people’s opinions may change over time. People are always hesitant about accepting change, showing some apprehension at the start. Bohl understands that, but truly believes that the good will shine through.