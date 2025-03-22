After Historic March Madness Win, McNeese State Manager Adds New NIL Deals
The boombox. The pre-game walk out. The headline-grabbing quotes. The "aura." NIL breakout star Amir Khan — the trailblazing student manager of the McNeese State men's basketball team — has taken the country by storm and continues his historic momentum as the 12th-seeded Cowboys upset No. 5 Clemson in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Ahead of McNeese State's first round matchup, Khan led the team out rapping to NBA YoungBoy’s “No Switch,” but his boombox had a fresh look for the tournament. The team manager had signed a new NIL partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings, who customized his speakers to reveal the collaboration.
The official sports bar of March Madness continues their run of quickly partnering with tournament breakout stars — on and off the court — as Khan joins Iowa State’s Addy Brown, Oakland’s Jack Gohlke and Saint Peter's Doug Edert, who burst onto the scene as past NCAA Tournament stars.
But Khan continues to set the mark as one of the first non-athletes — managers, water boys or mascots — associated with a team to land their own NIL deals.
Khans' Buffalo Wild Wings deal is the latest for this growing portfolio, that includes the likes of Campus Ink's NIL Store, Tick Pick and Insomnia Cookies, among others.
“It’s been absolutely surreal,” he told the Associated Press. “I’ve been a big March Madness for my whole life. And just to be here and have the attention on me, it’s more than I’d ever imagined.”
After McNeese State's first round victory, the senior also added a partnership with Topps to launch his own trading card, the Amir "Aura" Khan 2024-25 Bowman U NOW Basketball Card 90, retailing for $8.99.
When describing his time at McNeese, Khan said that "if they kept manager stats for rebounding and wiping up wet spots on the court, I'd put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers."
Speaking of numbers, with each broadcast mention, interview and NIL deal, Khan's social media footprint continues to grow. Now with nearly 57,000 followers on Instagram and 23,500 on TikTok, Khan may have a future as a content creator whenever the season ends.
McNeese State continues their NCAA Tournament run on Saturday when they face No. 4 seed Purdue. Regardless of how the Cowboys fare the rest of the way, Khan has leveraged his moment in the spotlight to build an audience, connect authentically with brands and showcase that NIL isn't reserved only for athletes, but for anyone associated with a team.