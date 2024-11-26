Alabama Could Become Transfer Destination for Texas NIL Star Arch Manning
Arch Manning is one of the most popular names in college football. While he currently plays backup quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, there are some questions starting to come up about his future with the team.
In the meantime, he's also one of the highest paid players in the NIL marketplace.
According to On3, Manning is the No. 4 overall NIL athlete and he ranks No. 3 among college football players. He has been given a shocking valuation of $3.1 million.
To have that kind of a valuation without even being a consistent starting quarterback is impressive.
Why is his future with Texas becoming a bit murky? It has to do with Quinn Ewers struggling and seeing his draft stock begin to fall. While the Longhorns could still roll with Manning, they could also choose to stick with Ewers for one more year.
If Texas does stick with Ewers, Manning very well could run out of patience and look to play elsewhere.
Chris Landers of FanSided has taken a look at some potential transfer destinations for Manning. One of the top teams that he views as a potential landing spot is none other than the Alabama Crimson Tide.
"Manning seriously considered the Tide out of high school, and while DeBoer has an elite QB recruit in the class of 2025 in Keelon Russell, that should be no object here: Manning just needs one year as the starter to show out, then he'll be off for the NFL by the time Russell has used up his redshirt. And if Manning is looking for a place to showcase his talent, there's no better system than this one."
Landers makes a very good point. Manning playing in Kalen DeBoer's system would be electrifying.
During the 2024 college football season with the Longhorns, Manning has received some starts, but his role has been inconsistent.
He has completed 67.8 percent of his pass attempts for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. In addition to those numbers, he has rushed for 81 yards and three more scores on the ground.
Manning is ready to play and he needs to play in order to improve his own draft stock.
It would be very foolish for the Longhorns to stick with Ewers over Manning. However, it's not out the realm of possibility.
Should Manning end up looking into transferring, Alabama would be a very serious landing spot to watch.
Not only would he be a perfect fit on the field, but the NIL money of Manning playing for the Crimson Tide would shoot through the roof. It could be a perfect situation for Manning both on the field and for his wallet.