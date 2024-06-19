Alabama Crimson Tide 5-Star Defensive Back Signs NIL Representation
The Alabama Crimson Tide are excited to see what new five-star defensive back Zabien Brown is able to bring to their defense.
Brown, hailing from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, was one of the most sought after recruits across the college football landscape. He chose to play for Alabama and help them get started under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Standing in at about 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Brown uses top-notch football IQ and his ability to read quarterbacks to be an elite playmaker. He doesn't have top-notch speed, but he has plenty to move around the field in coverage.
Ahead of his first college football season, Brown has made a move when it comes to the NIL market.
According to a report shared by On3, Brown has signed with GSE Worldwide to be his NIL representation moving forward.
GSE, a well-known marketing agency, currently works with NFL talent like Jaylen Waddle, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Xavien Howard. They have found success since getting into the NIL landscape as well. GSE has deals with names like Cam Rising and Jerrick Gibson.
For a talent like Brown, hiring elite NIL representation is a wise move. He's expected to become a superstar very quickly in his tenure with Alabama.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for Brown. Can he earn a big role for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman? The amount of talent he possesses makes it possible.
At the very least, he's going to be a star down the road for Alabama. He'll be a massive part of keeping the Crimson Tide in National Championship contention over the next few years.
Hopefully, his college football career ends up becoming what it's projected to be. If he lives up to the hype, the NFL is just a couple of short years away.