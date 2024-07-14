Alabama Crimson Tide 5-Star Wide Receiver Reveals Reason for Commitment
The Alabama Crimson Tide are entering a new era of football in the 2024 college football season. Gone is legendary head coach Nick Saban, who opted to head into retirement this offseason.
Kalen DeBoer, the former Washington Huskies' head coach, is the new head man in town. He will attempt to keep Alabama at the top of the National Championship contention list.
Thankfully, Saban has made the Crimson Tide one of the most sought-after destinations to play football. That won't change simply because he's gone. DeBoer is inheriting an amazing situation.
Recently, Alabama was able to secure the commitment of five-star 2025 wide receiver Caleb Cunningham. He is expected to be one of the next in a long line of Crimson Tide star wideouts.
Following his decision to commit to play football at Alabama, Cunningham spoke out about why he chose to make that decision.
“I just knew it man. It was really in the middle of the visit. It just felt different. I had been there before, and Alabama was always high on my list, but I knew that was where I wanted to be. That is why I committed to Alabama.”
He continued forward, highlighting the family atmosphere that he felt at Alabama.
“I just felt like I was hanging out with family. The visit was different for me. Being around the people, I just felt comfortable. It was an official visit, but it didn’t feel like an official visit. That feeling made an impact on me. The people made me feel at home and that pushed them to the top.”
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Cunningham brings the ability to win plays in contested siutations. He was a high school basketball standout as well, which explains his ability to jump and high-point the football at an elite level.
The young wideout will need to work on the finer details of his game. He has a ton of raw talent, but the Alabama coaching staff will have to work with him to help him mature his game on the field.
Cunningham has already find a ton of success off the field as well. He has taken full advantage of the NIL market.
On3 has him ranked as the No. 13 high school athlete in the NIL marketplace. He is projected to have an NIL valuation of $488,000. Very few high school athletes have made that kind of money with the new rules.
Expect to see Cunningham make an impact very early on in his college career. He has landed in a great situation at Alabama and projects to be a huge part of their offense right off the bat in 2025.