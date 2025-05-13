Alabama Crimson Tide Athletes Land New Outdoor Ambassador NIL Deal
While the Alabama Crimson Tide football program has not officially named their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, the university's Name, Image, and Likeness collective has tabbed one of the potential options for a new ambassador program.
Ty Simpson, along with teammate Bray Hubbard, Crimson Tide softball catcher Marlie Giles, and women's basketball guard Karly Weathers, have been presented with an opportunity from the university's NIL collective, Yea Alabama, to serve as ambassadors for Crimson Tide Outdoors. The outdoor apparel brand is presenting new official camouflage designs, and the four athletes, with more to come, are a big part of the marketing campaign.
Alabama native and outdoor personality Hal Shaffer worked closely with the school and the athletes to design the pattern. Shaffer's website, "Hide the Tide," will sell the apparel, as will Athlete's Threads. The new designs can be acquired on t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, blankets, and pillows, among other items.
“One of the greatest honors in my life was being asked to design camo patterns for the University, and now seeing that coming to fruition has certainly been a staple point in my life of things that I will always remember,” Shaffer said in a statement via RollTide.com. “The camo patterns were designed to be effective, yet lifestyle friendly, and capture the spirit of the Crimson Tide."
Yea Alabama has served as the official NIL collective for the university since February 2023. It is not the largest collective in the country, but it has continued to work closely with Alabama's student athletes to progress since its inception.
Ty Simpson's Starting Chase
While Simpson is battling for the starting role with incoming freshman Keelon Russell and transfer Austin Mack, he will now do so in style with his latest NIL deal.
“Being one of the first ambassadors of the Crimson Tide Outdoors Program is a true honor,” Simpson said of the ambassadorship. “As somebody who spends lots of time hunting and fishing, I love that the Script A is now included in camo patterns I can wear while I’m doing those activities. I think Alabama fans who also appreciate the outdoors will love representing the Tide, while also supporting their favorite players.”
While no quarterback has been tabbed as the official starter yet, the belief surrounding the battle is that Simpson will be the first to take snaps come the Crimson Tide's first game on August 30.