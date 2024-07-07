Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe Reveals Bold Goal in 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide are entering a brand new era of football in the 2024 college football season.
Gone are the days of Nick Saban leading his team to National Championship contention nearly every season. Kalen DeBoer is now patrolling the sideliens as the new head coach at Alabama and he is inheriting a very good team that should be competitive this year.
Jalen Milroe will be the starting quarterback and is looking to build off of what was an impressive 2023 campaign.
He ended up completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he racked up 531 rushing yards and 12 more touchdowns.
Heading into the 2024 season, Milroe spoke out about one of his biggest goals for his college career.
“As a quarterback, there’s a lot of things you can dive deep into and improve in. But for me, I want to master the game of football. Run game, passing game, pass protection, run schemes. I want to see football in the lens of an offensive coordinator or head coach. The teams that are able to be excellent and very efficient and successful are teams with a very good quarterback that can seen in the lenses of the caller and a very good defense. I’m observant of that.”
Milroe continued forward, opening up about his new head coach and his mindset heading into the season.
"Being a first-year starter, you’re not going to grasp everything as a whole your first year. I acknowledge that. Starting there, I already think I’m going to catapult myself because of the acknowledgement that I’m not finished. Now having coach DeBoer, coach Sheridan and each coach on staff, they’re going to keep pushing me and keep bettering me. So starting with the foundation, it starts with acknowledgment and it starts with the confidence level that you have in yourself."
Right now, the Crimson Tide quarterback is expected to be a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. He's also a name that is being looked at as a potential NFL quarterback.
Off the field, Milroe has found a lot of success throughout his college career thus far.
On3 has ranked the Alabama star as the No. No. 6 overall player on the NIL market currently. He ranks No. 5 when it comes to college football specifically.
He has been given an impressive NIL valuation of $1.7 million, which is sure to grow throughout the 2024 season.
It will be interesting to see how the young quarterback develops this season. With a new head coach and another year of development, Milroe seems headed towards the biggest year of his young career.