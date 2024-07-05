Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe Reveals Major Key to His Success
The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading into the 2024 college football season looking to win. After a surprising entrance into the College Football Playoff last season, they're looking for more.
At the same time, Alabama is entering a completely new era of football.
Nick Saban is gone after making the shocking decision to retire. To replace him, the Crimson Tide went out and brought in former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Back at quarterback will be Jalen Milroe, who will be entering his redshirt junior season. He looked good last season for Alabama, but will be asked to perform even better in 2024 if the Crimson Tide are going to compete for a National Championship.
Looking back at Milroe's journey, he has emerged as a legitimate star after his first two years were spent largely sitting on the bench.
Recently, Milroe talked about how sitting early in his college football career was extremely beneficial for him.
“Honestly, I think the best thing for me wasn’t playing initially coming into college. Learning from great quarterbacks that were in college football. Of course, firsthand, havinghere. But also quarterbacks in college football with how well they’re playing, whoever was the top quarterback in the years that I wasn’t the quarterback, that was great for me not to play, be observant, look at football in a different lens because ultimately that got me better. Being off the field and learning, growing with the coaches that we had here, because we have a lot of people that are knowledgable in the whole — everyone that was here. So that was what I tried to do, keep building, because whenever my time presented itself, it was time to execute and make the most out of it.”
During the 2023 season, Milroe got the chance to play a big role and he took off with it.
He ended up completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Milroe also picked up 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers have helped him become a potential Heisman Trophy candidate this season. He has also been finding massive success off the field.
Milroe is currently ranked as the No. 6 overall NIL athlete in the nation. He is ranked No. 5 when it comes to college football specifically.
On3 has given Milroe a shocking $1.7 million NIL valuation.
With the 2024 season right around the corner, Milroe will be looking to take his game to the next level. If he can lead Alabama back to a National Championship, his legacy will be set.