Alabama Crimson Tide Star Shares Heartfelt Message About NIL Opportunities
The age of NIL has presented student-athletes with a chance to make money that previously was never available to them.
In some cases, these are life-changing opportunities.
Sometimes, things can get ugly navigating what can be a seedy world of agents and negotiations. Former Florida State and now Arkansas running back Rodney Hill is a cautionary tale that every college athlete should learn from.
Players such as Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe are fortunate to have a family that can help steer him in the right direction. As the starter for one of the most recognizable programs in the nation, NIL deals are being thrown his way regularly.
During an appearance on "The Pivot" with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Milroe spoke about how fortunate he was to learn what he did from his parents while growing up.
They taught him how important it was to handle his money, and by extension, his NIL deals.
“I gotta credit my parents because there was nothing I wanted growing up. Everything was provided for me. I had clothes. I had everything I wanted to growing up. So therefore when it came to having money now in college. I ain’t know what to do with it. Because I had everything I needed growing up. I had great parents,” Milroe explained.
“I didn’t lack anything growing up and I embrace that and I’m appreciative of that. I’m always forever thankful for how they paved the way for me. Because at the end of the day, when it’s time for me to provide for my own family one day, it’s gonna come at the reflection of my parents and how they provide for me,” Milroe continued.
The Alabama star currently has an NIL valuation of $2.2 million. His NIL portfolio includes deals with EA Sports, Rhoback, Beats by Dre and Celcius.
That is No. 5 among college football athletes with only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($5.1 million), Texas quarterback Arch Manning ($3.1 million), Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter ($3.1 million) and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers ($2.3 million)
The only other collegiate athlete ahead of Milroe in NIL valuation is LSU Lady Tigers star gymnast, Livvy Dunne.
Off-field opportunities are only going to grow if he continues playing at the level he has this season.
The Crimson Tide are 2-0, as Milroe has completed 24-of-36 passes for 399 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
He has added 81 rushing yards on the ground, gaining 124 total on 18 carries but he has been sacked four times for 43 yards.