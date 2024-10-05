Alabama Crimson Tide Stars Leading Week 5 Biggest NIL Valuation Increases
The Alabama Crimson Tide took part in what will be one of the wildest games of the 2024 college football season in Week 5 against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Playing at home in Tuscaloosa, they opened up a 28-0 lead in a game that looked like it would be a snooze. But, the Bulldogs showed their championship mettle, as they weren’t going to allow their 42-game winning streak in the regular season and 28 SEC regular season game streak to be snapped without a fight.
Facing a 30-7 deficit at halftime, Georgia came out of the locker room ready to go. They scored four touchdowns with the only offense Alabama having as a field goal in between to take a fourth-quarter lead.
The lead was short-lived as the Crimson Tide scored 13 seconds later to take a 41-33 lead, which ended up being the final score.
Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams scored a 75-yard touchdown for the game-winning score, juking defenders out on his way to the end zone. It is a highlight that will live on forever in this rivalry and one that resulted in a massive payday.
Following his Week 5 heroics, he saw his NIL valuation skyrocket. As shared by Pete Nakos of On3, he had the largest increase in college football with $566,000 being added.
“With Alabama trailing 34-33 in the fourth quarter, Ryan Williams spun up in the air to grab a Jalen Milroe pass, before spinning again and running past two Georgia defenders. The 75-yard touchdown put Alabama up 41-34 for good. The former Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver has added nearly 160,000 followers on Instagram. Williams’ On3 NIL Valuation has jumped $768,000 to $1.5 million since Saturday’s game. The Alabama wide receiver now has over 640,000 social media followers. His valuation has more than doubled.”
Williams finished the game with six receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown. Jalen Milroe certainly loved seeing his talented teammate take over, as it boosted his stat line as well.
The star quarterback completed 27-of-33 passes for 374 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He added 117 rushing yards on 16 carries with two more scores.
He came in at No. 3 on the NIL valuation increase this week, taking home $285,000 as his star continues to grow on the field.
“The Alabama quarterback accounted for 491 yards from scrimmage with four touchdowns against Georgia, entering the Heisman Trophy situation in a statement win for Jalen Milroe. One of the most exciting players in college football, the quarterback has thrown for 964 yards this season with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. He’s also rushed for 273 yards and eight touchdowns. Milroe has built an impressive NIL portfolio, touting deals with Rhoback, the NIL collective Yea Alabama and Hey Dude. His On3 NIL Valuation sits at $2.5 million.”
There are now discussions being had about Milroe as a legitimate first-round product in the 2025 NFL Draft. He will look to continue bolstering his resume when Alabama heads on the road to face the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 6.