Alabama Crimson Tide TE Says Star Freshman WR Williams Can Have His NIL Money
The Alabama Crimson Tide earned a massive win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, and their freshman sensation wide receiver was a massive reason as to why.
Ryan Williams, who you know if you have watched a snap of Crimson Tide football this season, is just a 17-year-old after reclassifying and skipping his senior season for Saraland High School in the Mobile, AL area. It just so happens that not only is he a 17-year-old, he might be the best wide receiver in all of college football already.
Williams played his best game thus far in his young career in Saturday's huge tilt against Georgia, catching six passes for 177 yards and one of the most impressive touchdowns you will ever see, a 75-yard scamper after hauling in a deep ball during which he made some of the best defensive backs in the country look like children, The score gave Alabama the lead back after a furious Georgia comeback attempt gave the Dawgs their first lead of the night just moments earlier:
After the game, Williams received some serious praise from his teammates including a hilarious quip from Tide tight end CJ Dippre surrounding Williams earning more NIL deals.
"It's like a simulation watching him play. He is great," Dippre said. "He can take, if he had problems, he could take my NIL money. I’ll give it to him. He can have all mine."
The freshman has already racked up 462 yards on the season on just 16 receptions with five touchdowns as well. As one of the most highly rated wide receivers in Alabama's history, he was always going to be a good player. Seeing it happen this quickly, and this definitively, is what's not normal.
Williams already ranks on On3's NIL 100 list, coming in at No. 84 with an estimated valuation of $732k. The huge number is good for No. 3 among Crimson Tide athletes in all sports, only trailing his quarterback Jalen Milroe and star guard for the basketball team, Mark Sears. It's a number for Williams that is sure to increase as he continues to burst onto the scene and become a household name within the college football sphere. Saturday night was a coming out party for Williams and brands are going to be lined up begging him to market their products.