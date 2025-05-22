Alabama Five-Star Quarterback Uses Lucrative NIL Dollars to Buy Mom New Car
Amid the negative atmosphere of NIL in the college football landscape as the NCAA has made landmark decisions ahead of the impending House settlement, some feel good stories exist.
There have been several stories of players signing multi-million-dollar deals and buying luxury items for themselves. There are several stories of players using their NIL deals to better the lives of those around them.
Alabama Crimson Tide freshman quarterback Keelon Russell joined the latter group with his first big NIL purchase.
What Did Alabama QB Keelon Russell Gift His Mom?
Rather than making a splashy purchase for himself, the five-star recruit bought his mom a new luxury Mercedes-Benz car that he and his mom shared on social media.
Russell, who has a $1.3 million On3 NIL valuation, is well-positioned for success in the NIL landscape, but he prioritized his family's needs.
He's currently competing for the starting job with the Crimson Tide alongside Austin Mack and Ty Simpson, though Simpson is said to have the edge to be the starter based on his experience.
As Russell assimilates and battles through summer workouts and fall camp, he's capitalized on his name, image and likeness before even taking a college football snap.
With his million-dollar valuation, Russell ranks No. 37 in On3 Sport's college football NIL rankings and second among incoming freshmen behind Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood.
The 18-year-old has a sage outlook on NIL as a young player, as he shared his biggest lessons about NIL all the way back in February, speaking with media during Super Bowl LIX.
“The best advice was to understand what’s coming towards you,” Russell said in an interview with On3 Sports. “Understand that your profile is your profile. Understand that your name is your name. Building that is the most successful thing that you can do, especially with how the NIL space is getting bigger. The performances of the platforms are getting way more advanced. NIL is something that takes away from the aspects of football. Somebody told me, focus on the key things."
It's true that college athletes need to build up their name, and a lot of that comes from their play on the field, something Russell seems to keenly understand.
“NIL is a great thing, but focus on your key things and NIL’s gonna come," Russell said. "All the stuff’s gonna come. Focus on football, and the NIL space is gonna come. Your profile is your profile. You do good, your profile is gonna be on the rise.”
Russell has this offseason to focus on his craft ahead of the 2025 college football season. In terms of "doing good," however, Russell has already succeeded in that aspect by using his NIL funds to give back to his mom.