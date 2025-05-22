Name Image Likeness

Alabama Five-Star Quarterback Uses Lucrative NIL Dollars to Buy Mom New Car

This five-star freshman quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide made his first splashy NIL purchase and took care of his family.

Maddy Hudak

Gary Cosby-Imagn Images
In this story:

Amid the negative atmosphere of NIL in the college football landscape as the NCAA has made landmark decisions ahead of the impending House settlement, some feel good stories exist.

There have been several stories of players signing multi-million-dollar deals and buying luxury items for themselves. There are several stories of players using their NIL deals to better the lives of those around them.

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman quarterback Keelon Russell joined the latter group with his first big NIL purchase.

What Did Alabama QB Keelon Russell Gift His Mom?

Rather than making a splashy purchase for himself, the five-star recruit bought his mom a new luxury Mercedes-Benz car that he and his mom shared on social media.

Russell, who has a $1.3 million On3 NIL valuation, is well-positioned for success in the NIL landscape, but he prioritized his family's needs.

He's currently competing for the starting job with the Crimson Tide alongside Austin Mack and Ty Simpson, though Simpson is said to have the edge to be the starter based on his experience.

As Russell assimilates and battles through summer workouts and fall camp, he's capitalized on his name, image and likeness before even taking a college football snap.

With his million-dollar valuation, Russell ranks No. 37 in On3 Sport's college football NIL rankings and second among incoming freshmen behind Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The 18-year-old has a sage outlook on NIL as a young player, as he shared his biggest lessons about NIL all the way back in February, speaking with media during Super Bowl LIX.

“The best advice was to understand what’s coming towards you,” Russell said in an interview with On3 Sports. “Understand that your profile is your profile. Understand that your name is your name. Building that is the most successful thing that you can do, especially with how the NIL space is getting bigger. The performances of the platforms are getting way more advanced. NIL is something that takes away from the aspects of football. Somebody told me, focus on the key things."

It's true that college athletes need to build up their name, and a lot of that comes from their play on the field, something Russell seems to keenly understand.

“NIL is a great thing, but focus on your key things and NIL’s gonna come," Russell said. "All the stuff’s gonna come. Focus on football, and the NIL space is gonna come. Your profile is your profile. You do good, your profile is gonna be on the rise.”

Russell has this offseason to focus on his craft ahead of the 2025 college football season. In terms of "doing good," however, Russell has already succeeded in that aspect by using his NIL funds to give back to his mom.

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/NIL News