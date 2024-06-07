Name Image Likeness

Alabama Football Premieres "The Bama Standard" Docuseries

Four Crimson Tide stars featured in weekly series, fueled by Gatorade

Michael Ehrlich

Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) celebrates after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In today's sports media landscape, fans cannot consume enough documentary content, especially during an offseason. Alabama Athletics is tapping into this trend by collaborating with the school's exclusive multimedia rights holder Crimson Tide Sports Properties and Learfield Studios to launch a four-episode docuseries, "The Bama Standard."

Fueled by Gatorade, the weekly series features four Crimson Tide football stars - each in their own episode - showcasing them on and off the field and highlighting what it takes to leave a championship legacy in Tuscaloosa, especially as the program kicks off the post-Nick Saban era this season with new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

A new episode will launch every Wednesday in June across Crimson Tide’s social media platforms and be housed at Rolltide.com. The roll-out schedule and athlete focus is:

  • June 5: Episode 1 featuring Tyler Booker
  • June 12: Episode 2 featuring Malachi Moore
  • June 19: Episode 3 featuring Deontae Lawson
  • June 26: Episode 4 featuring Jihadd Campbell

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Alabama Athletics and Learfield Studios to bring fans another captivating series,” said Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Properties. “Student-athletes are the heartbeat of the Crimson Tide, and it’s an honor to create more in-depth feature programs aimed at providing a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and dedication required to become a championship football program.”

In addition to the chapter, each player will take part in a "behind-the-episode” podcast that will live on CSTV social channels.

The Crimson Tide kick off their new era and new season on August 31 when they host Western Kentucky.

Michael Ehrlich

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business.

