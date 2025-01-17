Alabama Freshman Phenom Models New Hollister Apparel Collection
Two high-profile college athletes have temporarily traded in their football pads and basketball sneakers for new roles as models.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co-owned apparel brand Hollister - that made waves this season with multiple record-setting campaigns with NIL agency Postgame - has now launched the brand's first men’s athleisure line, highlighted by two familiar names.
Alabama superstar freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams and Southern Utah guard Hercy Miller - son of hip-hop legend Master P - have been cast to lead the Hollister Athletic Department, featuring more than 60 apparel options.
The new collection ranges from $17.95 - $69.95 and includes everything from tees and fleece, pants and shorts to vintage-inspired 90s-style track pants, shorts, and jackets.
Williams and Miller are the first "influencers" Hollister has used as models for the brand's men’s business, marking another key milestone in their ongoing NIL strategy.
“Hollister Athletic Department fits are all-day wear for everything I got going on; getting food, going to the gym, chilling at home," Williams shared.
The first-year sensation led the Crimson Tide with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while earning Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-American honors. Williams added second-team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association and first-team All-SEC distinctions to his growing resume.
Miller, the son of rap royalty, is a senior at Southern Utah after previous stops at Louisville and Tennessee State. He is currently averaging 7.1 points per game for the Thunderbirds.
“Modeling for Hollister’s Athletic Department launch was super cool," Miller added. "I loved the fits! They’re easy to mix and match and look great. The cooling fabric is nice. It stays fresh all day.”
To kick off the Fall sports season, Hollister and Postgame coordinated the largest number of single day athlete social media posts in NIL history, to promote the brand's Collegiate Graphics Shop collection. They followed up with additional launches, in-person activations and now have multiple athlete partners from Notre Dame and Ohio State facing off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20.
“We know our guy is constantly on the move and wanted to highlight that lifestyle in our campaign," said Megan Brophy, VP of Marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "Bringing Ryan and Hercy to set was a really fun way to bring athleisure to life with real athletes."