Alabama QB Commit Keelon Russell Gets Comparison To Commanders' Star
The Alabama Crimson Tide are entering a new era of football heading into the 2024 college football season. Nick Saban is gone and Kalen DeBoer has replaced him.
All eyes will be on Alabama to see if the team can continue being a top-notch National Championship contender year in and year out. With Saban leading the way, the Crimson Tide were always a team to watch. Now, the new-look coaching staff will have to prove that they're up for the job.
Success in college football starts on the recruiting trail. Even though Saban is gone, the Crimson Tide are set up nicely for the future.
One big recruiting win that they were able to get was 2025 five-star quarterback Keelon Russell.
Russell, hailing from Duncanville, Texas, has huge superstar potential. He has shown his ability both on and off the field.
As a player, he's a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position. He can make all of the throws needed for the college level and can impact the game with his legs as well. Russell has the potential to be the next big star in a long line of standout Alabama quarterbacks.
Off of the field, the Crimson Tide commit has found success in the NIL marketplace. He has been ranked as the No. 34 overall NIL athlete and No. 4 among all high school athletes by On3. Also, Russell has been given an NIL valuation of $832,000.
What kind of player can Russell become? A massive comparison to a young NFL rising star has been made.
On3 has compared Russell to former LSU Tigers and current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Of course, Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season.
"Keelon Russell's arm talent and passing skill reminds us of Jayden Daniels at the same stage. Daniels was more of a prolific runner at the high school level."
If Russell can become anything close to what Daniels was for LSU, he will keep the Crimson Tide in National Championship contention. Alabama believes that he has that ability and so do most scouts.
Not only does Russell have elite college quarterback talent, he could have what it takes to make his way to the NFL in the future.
It will be interesting to watch the Crimson Tide's young quarterback develop over the next couple of years. There is a good chance that he'll be the starter for Alabama sooner rather than later. He'll have a chance fairly early on to prove that all the hype has been valid.